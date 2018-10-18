uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A disappointed customer of uniCredit Savings and Loans on Wednesday laid his bed at the company's office following his inability to withdraw money.

The displeased customer of the Apenkwa branch of the company, according to reports have about GH₵9,500 worth of savings with the microfinance company.

The man is a shoemaker and an ice cream vendor.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, he moved a mattress, soap, towel, toothbrush and paste and bucket to sleep in the banking hall.

In September, the Management of uniCredit called on its customers to remain calm and ignore rumours that the firm is facing challenges following the consolidation of its sister company – uniBank- with others into the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG).

The BoG merged uniBank, Sovereign bank, Beige bank, Royal bank and Construction bank under the new name CBG.

uniCredit in a statement dismissed the rumours assuring its customers that their investments are safe.

Watch the video below: