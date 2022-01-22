RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives begin preparations towards mega national launch

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) as part of preparation towards their Mega National launch, is organizing medical outreaches in some parts of the country.

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives begin preparations towards mega national launch
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives begin preparations towards mega national launch

On the 20th of January 2022, the Volta/Oti and the Central Regional branches of the Union commenced the preparation towards the grand launch with well patronized medical outreaches which included blood donation exercises as well as free medical screening for a myriad of health conditions such as Hypertension, HIV, Hepatitis B and Malaria. Sugar levels (Random Blood Sugar) as well as Hemoglobin levels were also checked for people at no cost.

Recommended articles

In the Volta/Oti Region, the exercise was organized in Kete-Krachi, within the premises of the Krachi West Municipal Health Directorate.

UPNMG outreach programmme in Kete-Krachi
UPNMG outreach programmme in Kete-Krachi Pulse Ghana

The exercise was supported by the Municipal Hospital and the Municipal Health Directorate. Over 60 people availed themselves for the blood donation exercise and 100’s more were medically screened.

The occasion was also graced by the Krachi West Municipal Hospital Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) as well as the Volta Regional Public Health Nurse.

UPNMG outreach programmme in Kete-Krachi
UPNMG outreach programmme in Kete-Krachi Pulse Ghana

In the Central Region the exercise was organized in collaboration with the Cape-Coast Teaching Hospital and took place at the Abora market. Several pints of blood were donated and several others were screened for various medical conditions.

Other regions are also expected to carry out their activities in the coming days in preparation for the Mega National Launch of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG).

UPNMG outreach programmme Abora Market, Cape Coast
UPNMG outreach programmme Abora Market, Cape Coast Pulse Ghana

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has been at the forefront of the nursing and midwifery profession and has been relentless in its quest to improve upon the working conditions of nurses and midwives in the country.

The UPNMG is the first Union within the noble nursing/midwifery profession to institute a loan scheme dubbed the UPNMG Loan Scheme for its members which runs at an interest rate of 11%.

UPNMG outreach programmme in Kete-Krachi
UPNMG outreach programmme in Kete-Krachi Pulse Ghana

The UPNMG is again, the first to commence a hire purchase for its members dubbed the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme which has been in operation since May 2020.

UPNMG outreach programmme Abora Market, Cape Coast
UPNMG outreach programmme Abora Market, Cape Coast Pulse Ghana

Leadership of the UPNMG have also cushioned its members with the UPNMG Insurance via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance and are also set to roll out the UPNMG Land Policy.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Data from SIM card re-registration is useless; we're not part of it – Professor Attafuah

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah

Western Region: Scores feared dead after huge explosion at Bogoso

Gas explosion (File photo)

Huge explosion reduces Apiate town in Western Region to debris (video)

Gas explosion at Apiate

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi