Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana prepares for grand national launch

The beginning of the year has seen The Union engage in a myriad of activities in preparation for her grand launch. The Regional branches have also carried out several activities to create awareness and also to prepare for the grand launch.

In the Volta/Oti, Central, Greater Accra and the Eastern Regions, blood donations and medical screenings were organized which saw hundreds of participants.

In the Ashanti Region, a health walk was organized which was well patronized.

In the Northern Region (Tamale), a mega float was held in preparation for the grand launch.

Hundreds of nurses attended the float and held placards which indicated the successes chalked thus far by the Union.

After the float, a show was organized for the nurses and midwives to enable them release some stress. The show was headlined by Macassio a popular musician in the Northern Region and saw thousands of people in attendance.

Impact of UPNMG on Nurses and Midwives

The union has been immense in its quest to ensure that it improves upon the economic and social status of nurses and midwives in the country through the mobilization and judicious utilization of resources.

As a matter of fact, the UPNMG is the first Union within the noble nursing/midwifery profession to institute a loan scheme dubbed the UPNMG Loan Scheme for its members which runs at an interest rate of 11%.

It is again, the first to commence a hire purchase for its members dubbed the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme in order for members to have access to household items such as: Televisions, Air conditioners, Sound Systems, Fridges, Mattresses, Gas Cookers, Washing Machines, Irons, etc on hire purchase to ease the pressure on their salaries. The UPNMG Mart/ Hire Purchase Scheme has been in operation since May 2020.

Leadership of the UPNMG have also cushioned its members with the UPNMG Insurance via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance.

Plans are far advanced for the Union to roll out the;

Land and Housing Scheme: To help members acquire lands and houses while in active service.

Auto Scheme: To assist members acquire a means of transport.

