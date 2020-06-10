The NDC MP said the implementation of the single-window revenue collector is intended to loot money for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family.

Speaking at a media engagement on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Mr Adongo said; “All audits of the existing system that is operating has proven that its very compliant, end-to-end, integrated and the most efficient in the history of our country and so it’s very puzzling that all of a sudden, a new system is being thrown at us”

“…At a time that we are all clear that a new system is more expensive than the current one operating, this development is quite frustrating and I want to state that the only motive behind introducing a system that is inefficient, stand-alone and essentially manual to replace a robust international recognized ISO certified system can only be born out of a desire to desperately steal our monies from the ports to enrich the pockets of this corrupt old man called Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his aging family who are seriously looking for a pension fund out of this transaction,” Isaac Adongo alleged.

He lamented that he cannot see why Akufo-Addo led administration will do away with an already efficient system to introduce what he calls ‘a mess’ [UNIPASS/ICUMS] which is rather creating delays and bottlenecks at the country's ports.

NDC will use ‘basic common sense’ to transform Ghana’s economy – Isaac Adongo

Meanwhile, the new single window system UNI-PASS was introduced by government to replace the single window platform– Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS)– from GCNet and West Blue Consult, at the country ports.

According to him, the controversy surrounding the implementation of the new single window system UNI-PASS, has created a mess at the country’s ports despite audit reports indicating the existing West Blue and GCNET systems were much efficient.