The passenger, identified as a United States citizen, declared the meat to CBP agriculture specialists, officials said.

Bushmeat is a term for a range of wild animals, including primates, bats, civets, and African rodents. The meat is often "raw or minimally processed," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

"CBP Agriculture Specialists made critical interceptions of these prohibited animal products and stopped them from entering the United States before they could potentially cause grave damage to our agricultural and economic vitality,” Troy Miller, CBP director of field operations at the New York Field Office," a statement issued said.

The traveler was not fined because the person declared the meat, a CBP spokesman said.

CBP officials said the meat can spread human diseases adding that it is a threat to the United States and can adversely affect public health, cause global trade halts.