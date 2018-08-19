Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

United States 'saddened' by Annan's death


Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family

In a statement, America's chief diplomat said: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and express my condolences to the Annan family and to the people of his home country of Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

United States Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo has said he is "saddened" by the death of Kofi Annan.

READ MORE: How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms

In a statement, America's chief diplomat said: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and express my condolences to the Annan family and to the people of his home country of Ghana.

"Mr. Annan spent his life advocating for peace and human dignity during his long career at the United Nations.

"Even after leaving his post as Secretary-General he embodied the mission of the United Nations, by sowing the seeds of peace as Chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders committed to advancing the cause of peace and promoting human rights around the world.

"I join the international community in remembering his remarkable service to the world."

Mr Annan, the seventh UN General-Secretary and the first black African to hold that position, died in Switzerland on Saturday.

READ MORE: 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan

A statement from the family by the Kofi Annan Foundation said his wife and children were by him during his last days.

A week long national mourning has been declared by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his honour and the Ghana flag will also fly at half-mast during the period.

The Annan family has asked for privacy, saying funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ex-UN General-Secretary: "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms
Death of Ex-UN Chief: Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Cleaning Ghana: Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call
Ex-UN Chief: 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan

Recommended Videos

Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE
Local News: Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt Local News Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt



Top Articles

1 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
2 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
5 Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu...bullet
7 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
8 Vigilante Attacks NPP group threatens to invade Tamale...bullet
9 Ex-UN Chief He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays...bullet
10 RIP J.H Mensah laid to restbullet

Related Articles

Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call
Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays tribute to Kofi Annan
In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two dead
RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's death
United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead
Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan
In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two dead
RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead
Saudi Arabia Bawumia, Samira off to perform Hajj