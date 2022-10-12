University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa

By this feat, UCC has demonstrated that its pedigree in higher education and the impact of its scholarly research are unparalleled in Ghana and Africa.

The university gained the bragging right as the best university in Ghana, the best in West Africa, the 4th best university in Africa, and the best university globally for research influence in the 2022 World University ranking.

The annual Times Higher Education World University Rankings is the most prestigious global ranking which aims to provide the definitive list of the best universities evaluated across five key areas of teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

This year's ranking analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally. Overall, we collected over 680,000 data points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data.

The World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date.

The US is the most-represented country overall, with 177 institutions, and also the most represented in the top 200 (58).

Mainland China now has the fourth-highest number of institutions in the top 200 (11, compared with 10 last year), having overtaken Australia, which has dropped to fifth (joint with the Netherlands).