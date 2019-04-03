They also announced that the three lecturers that were sacked by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Afful Broni will be reinstated.

In a statement released to the media, the Council said the decision to reopen the school is based on advice and permission of the Central Regional Security Council.

"The Governing Council hereby reinstates the three affected lecturers: Prof Ephraim Avea Nsoh, Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, and Dr Frimpong Kwaku Duku to their various ranks in the University with effect from Thursday, 4th April, 2019", the statement said.

"Upon advice and permission from the Regional Security Council, the Governing Council wishes to announce for the attention of the general student body and the general public, the following schedule of arrangements for the re-opening of the University".

The Winneba and Ajumako campuses of the University were closed down on 14th March after students destroyed several school properties during a protest.

The protest was over the dismissal of three lecturers; Prof Ephraim Avea Nsoh, Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong and Dr Frimpong Duku.

Students are however to prepare for the mid-semester examinations which have been scheduled to commence on Tuesday 9th April to Friday 12th April, 2019.