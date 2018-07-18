University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today

news

The long awaited University of Ghana Medical Centre will today open to the general public.

The facility which was constructed by the erstwhile John Mahama administration has been lying idle since his government was booted out in December, 2016.

This led to several advocacy and agitations by civil society groups for it to be operational to the general public.

The facility was scheduled to open in November 2017, but was kept locked to the public due to a tussle between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over who manages the $217 million facility.

The government subsequently set up the interim board to operationalise the facility.

The Board, chaired by Dr. Anarfi Asamoah-Baah, was to liaise with the turnkey contractor, to test run the equipment and operationalise the facility.

The centre is expected to begin with the operationalization of phase one, with about 30 medical staff.

This stage will allow the facility to receive referral patients at the Out Patient Department OPD from other satellite health facilities.

Cabinet has already approved $50 million for the second phase of the centre.