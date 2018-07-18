Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today


Finally University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today

The centre is expected to begin with the operationalization of phase one, with about 30 medical staff.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today play

University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today

The long awaited University of Ghana Medical Centre will today  open to the general public.

 

The facility which was constructed by the erstwhile John Mahama administration has been lying idle since his government was booted out in December, 2016.

This led to several advocacy and agitations by civil society groups for it to be operational to the general public.

READ ALSO: Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide

The facility was scheduled to open in November 2017,  but was kept locked to the public due to a tussle between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over who manages the $217 million facility.

The government subsequently set up the interim board to operationalise the facility.

University of Ghana Medical Centre finally opens play University of Ghana Medical Centre opens today

 

The Board, chaired by Dr. Anarfi Asamoah-Baah, was to liaise with the turnkey contractor, to test run the equipment and operationalise the facility.

The centre is expected to begin with the operationalization of phase one, with about 30 medical staff.

This stage will allow the facility to receive referral patients at the Out Patient Department OPD from other satellite health facilities.

Cabinet has already approved $50 million for the second phase of the centre.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Swift Response: 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death
Tackling Corruption: Auditor General says he’s ‘willing to die’ to fight corruption in Ghana Tackling Corruption Auditor General says he’s ‘willing to die’ to fight corruption in Ghana
Appointment: Korle-Bu to get a new CEO this week - Dr. Okoe Boye Appointment Korle-Bu to get a new CEO this week - Dr. Okoe Boye
Sexual Abuse: Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaver
Crime: Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl Crime Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl
#Number 12: BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12' #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'

Recommended Videos

Good News: University of Ghana medical centre opens today Good News University of Ghana medical centre opens today
Bad Luck: 'Brave' thief caught red-handed stealing from police patrol car Bad Luck 'Brave' thief caught red-handed stealing from police patrol car
Franklin Cudjoe: Not everyone needs free SHS, pay if you can afford it Franklin Cudjoe Not everyone needs free SHS, pay if you can afford it



Top Articles

1 #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'bullet
2 In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery...bullet
3 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police...bullet
4 Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS leaverbullet
5 ’Nana Konadu bought an acre plot for GHc5‘ - Residents continue...bullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah downplays visa fraud...bullet
8 Finally University of Ghana Medical Centre opens todaybullet
9 Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt...bullet
10 Dismissed EC Chair ‘Charlotte Osei one of the most...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

fda.png
Health Alert FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market
In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilement
Parliament House Speaker denies selling parliament land to London based hotelier
PHOTOS Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy