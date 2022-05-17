University of Ghana has the best scientists in the country

Across the diverse disciplines within its four Colleges, the University leads nationally, progressively intensifying its impact in pursuit of excellence.

The premier institution's scholars represented 30% to 70% of the top 20 ranked scientists in seven of the eleven subject areas as follows:

Agriculture and Forestry – 11 out of the top 20 Scholars in Ghana

Business and Management – 9

Economics and Econometrics – 11

Engineering and Technology – 7

Medical and Health Sciences – 6

Natural Sciences – 6

Social Sciences – 14

The AD Scientiﬁc Index 2022 Version 2 named Dr. Dwomoa Adu, a Senior Research Fellow in the University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences, as the best scientist in Ghana, out of the 1000 academics featured.

Similarly, last year, Dr. Adu made the University proud when the AD Scientific Index Report 2021 listed him as the overall topmost scholar in Ghana out of the 231 scientists who made the ranking cut-off.

Pulse Ghana

In the current rankings, Professor Daniel Adjei Boakye of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and Professor Ernest Aryeetey (Former Vice-Chancellor) of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, was ranked 6th and 7th top scientists in Ghana respectively.

Professor Joshua Yindenaba Abor (Former Dean of the University of Ghana Business School), Professor Dorothy Yeboah Manu (Director of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research), Professor Isabella Quakyi (Former Dean of the School of Public Health) and Professor Robert Ebo Hinson (Former Head, Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, UGBS) emerged 9th, 13th, 16th, and 19th respectively.

The assessment procedure for ranking the 1000 Ghanaian scientists and their scientiﬁc studies was based on international standard scoring systems, including citations in renowned databases such as Scopus, Web of Science, Publons, and Google Scholar, to provide the numerical indicators showing how productive and eﬀective a researcher is.

The 2022 AD Scientific Index also listed the University of Ghana as 15th out of the 2,049 universities in Africa, and at 1,704 out of 14,284 universities surveyed globally.

This feat, achieved by scientists from UG, follows the Webometrics ranking of the University of Ghana as first in Ghana, 11th in Sub-Saharan Africa, and 1,121 in the world - out of 31,000 Higher Education Institutions from more than 200 countries earlier this year.

Furthermore, the QS World University Rankings, in its 2022 ranking, classified the University of Ghana as one of the 20 best universities in Africa, the only West African university to be so classified.

The AD Scientiﬁc Index is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientiﬁc performance and the added value of the scientiﬁc productivity of individual scientists.