University of Ghana SRC to host skill-up for jobs bootcamp 2022

It is intended to be a weekend training programme over a one-month duration comprising in-person practical skills sessions that will focus on sequential employability skills in selected disciplines.

The participants will be coached to apply and showcase the acquired skill in micro-projects at the end of the training as a prototype on proof of concepts. Experts from industry have been poached to mentor the participants on their microprojects.

The bootcamp training programme will be climaxed with a Skills for Job Summit, where students will have the opportunity to ask questions from industry experts on the skills needed for emerging jobs of the future. This will motivate students to appreciate skills training at first-hand.

The goals of this student-initiated project include to:

● Bridge the entrepreneurial skills gap of students

● Respond to the changing employment situation by encouraging initiative

● Create an enterprise culture and stimulate entrepreneurial activity

● Increase the rate at which students participate in experiential learning

● Provide insights and connections for students to be part of mentoring networks

Features:

● The programme will feature practical masterclass Skills training

● Skills for Jobs Summit and Expo event.

● Affirmative action for gender and persons with special needs will be considered

Four Key Practical Skills Training Clusters which advance the targets of the UN agenda 2030 (SDGs) have been selected. These include Creative Arts, Food Business and Agribusiness, Digital and Tech Skills and Micro Manufacturing.

“Young people continue to be the hardest hit by the job crisis. There are multiple and complex causes behind youth unemployability. Young people often have little or no labour market experience, and frequently lack relevant skills. The challenge of quality and relevance of the skill acquired in formal education can be harnessed by the UG-SRC through the Skill-UP Bootcamp as an added specialised experiential learning during the students stay on UG campus. Of the two routes for the youth to enter employment, the labour-market training is being adopted due to its mass accessibility and cost effectiveness than work experience programmes at workplaces,” says Prince Asumadu, President UG-SRC 2021-2022.

“GEN-Ghana is very thrilled and delighted to be working with UG SRC 2021-22 leadership to implement this project at the University of Ghana. We call on corporate organisations, development agencies, public sector institutions and the UG community to support this project

The Expected Outcomes include:

● Participants will be exposed to job creation opportunities

● Participants will create new business & new markets

● 1000 students will be directly trained and equipped with job skills

● Contribute to the Ghana’s achievements of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

● Provide students with life-long skills and experiences to thrive economically whilst helping Ghana to prosper

● Interactions with mentors will influence student perspectives on the possibilities open to them after graduation

● Participants will appreciate work and its function in the economy