The move is to prevent and/or contain a possible outbreak on the campuses of the University.

"Until further notice, hall week celebrations are suspended with immediate effect. Similarly, other large student gatherings are suspended forthwith. In exceptional cases, clearance for large gatherings must be sought from the Office of the Pro-VC, ASA," the university said in a statement.

The university has also taken other measures to reduce human contact as well as large gathering of people.

In line with this, the university has cancelled all major international and national events slated to take place on UG campuses are suspended and will be re-scheduled.

The statement also noted that internal programmes involving students and faculty may take place but the following appropriate infection prevention measures must be observed:

Avoiding handshakes

Proper handwashing with soap – under running water for at least one minute should be done frequently

Proper application of alcohol-based hand sanitizers

No touching of face, eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your cough and sneeze with tissue or flexed elbow

Proper disposal of used tissues

All non-essential international travel (of all employees and students) has been put on hold till further notice, the statement said.

"Staff, staff dependents, students including international students who must travel should seek clearance from the Office of the Vice Chancellor with UG Emergency Response Team (UG-ERT) playing advisory role."