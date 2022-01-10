University teachers in Ghana begin strike today

In a statement on January 6, they complained about what it refers to as the lack of trust that has so far characterised their engagements with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commision (FWSC).

“It may be recalled that the Interim Market Premium (IMP) which was instituted following the implementation of the Single Spine Pay Policy got frozen, per a Government White Paper, in 2013, for the purpose of the conduct of an LMS (Labour Market Survey) to determine a MP payable to workers deserving of it. To date, this determination has not been made, which has resulted in the erosion of the University Teacher’s salary,” parts of the statement read.

“There was the hope that by completing and implementing the Labour Market Survey (LMS) Report of 2019, a review of the IMP would have put the University Teacher on a relatively good salary stead. "Regrettably, the recommendations of the 2019 LMS Report without any accompanying technical report on the implementable MP is meaningless to UTAG as it does not address the pertinent issues of improved CoS.”

"Interestingly, however, there was an LMS in 2014 whose Report did not see the light of day and one wonders if the 2019 LMS Report would ever be implemented since it is already two years old.” the statement added.

The association has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.