Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo

Some school feeding caterers in the Ashanti region have threatened to stage a naked demonstration against government over their arrears.

The caterers say they were contracted in 2016 by the erstwhile Mahama administration but are still owed some money for their services.

Numbering 134, the caterers averred that government has deliberately refused to pay their arrears for the first term after payments for the second and third terms within the year.

According to them, there have been numerous attempts to dialogue with government to ensure their arrears are paid, but every move has so far proved futile.

They said all efforts to get the Ministry of Finance through the Gender, Child and Social Protection Ministry to pay them their arrears have also been unsuccessful.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, leader of the aggrieved caterers, Monica Terlabi, said they will picket the Jubilee House naked if nothing is done about the situation.

She explained that banks are on their necks for the monies they borrowed to pre-finance the services of the school feeding programme.

She accused Government of playing politics with their livelihood, adding that although they were awarded the contract in the previous administration, they are Ghanaians and, therefore, deserve to be paid their arrears.