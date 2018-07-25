Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt


In Ashanti Region Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt

The caterers say they were contracted in 2016 by the erstwhile Mahama administration but are still owed some money for their services.

  • Published:
Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo play

Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo

Some school feeding caterers in the Ashanti region have threatened to stage a naked demonstration against government over their arrears.

The caterers say they were contracted in 2016 by the erstwhile Mahama administration but are still owed some money for their services.

READ ALSO: $72m Software Scandal: Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today

Numbering 134, the caterers averred that government has deliberately refused to pay their arrears for the first term after payments for the second and third terms within the year.

According to them, there have been numerous attempts to dialogue with government to ensure their arrears are paid, but every move has so far proved futile.

Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo play

Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo

 

They said all efforts to get the Ministry of Finance through the Gender, Child and Social Protection Ministry to pay them their arrears have also been unsuccessful.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, leader of the aggrieved caterers, Monica Terlabi, said they will picket the Jubilee House naked if nothing is done about the situation.

READ ALSO: In Eastern Region: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm

She explained that banks are on their necks for the monies they borrowed to pre-finance the services of the school feeding programme.

She accused Government of playing politics with their livelihood, adding that although they were awarded the contract in the previous administration, they are Ghanaians and, therefore, deserve to be paid their arrears.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Northern Ghana: Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments
SSNIT Software Saga: Thompson, 4 others charged with 29 counts of financial loss SSNIT Software Saga Thompson, 4 others charged with 29 counts of financial loss
Accident: Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese
In Eastern Region: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm
Women Empowerment: 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics Women Empowerment 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics
$72m Software Scandal: Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today

Recommended Videos

Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group
Police Assault Saga: I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo Police Assault Saga I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo
Police Assault Aftermath: Nigerian police chief mocks Ghana police over latest brutality Police Assault Aftermath Nigerian police chief mocks Ghana police over latest brutality



Top Articles

1 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
2 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
3 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
4 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
5 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
6 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
7 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
8 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to...bullet
9 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting...bullet
10 Patience Osafo Woman assaulted by police is a thief-...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh on 2018 WASSCE
Examinations Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8%
Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region
Agriculture Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region
Police Arrest Bullion van driver ‘killer’ arrested
Police Brutality Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises