Unposted cadre nurses and midwives in Tamale to protest

Reymond Awusei Johnson

As to what they describe as discrimination on the part of the government. The Nursing Assistant Clinical and Preventive Services will today, Tuesday, September 20 protest on the streets of Tamale to voice their concerns.

Cadre Nurses and Midwives on protest

In the account of the leadership of the coalition, the Ministry of Health opened its recruitment portal for all nurses and midwives in Ghana to choose their regions for posting about ten months ago.

The statement read although Certificate nurses are yet to be posted. Both Degree and Diploma Nurses and Midwives have since been posted to their preferred regions and agencies in March and April.

“Our total population is Ten thousand Seven hundred and Twenty-seven and we have been home for three (3) good years after completion meanwhile we don’t undergo National Service and we are gradually de-learning the knowledge and skills we acquired.

“Currently, we are going through a lot because a majority of us are breadwinners for our families and due to the public claim made by the ministry on the imminent recruitment of all cadres led to a lot of layoffs by private institutions some were working for leading most of us to hawk, galamsey and other means to survive,” the statement further revealed.

The coalition has rebutted recent communication from the government making claims that all 2019 cadre of nurses and midwives have been posted, the leadership of the coalition describes it as false.

Also, thousands of members of the coalition are expected to hit the streets in Tuesday’s protest.

