The Court adjourned the case because the substantive judge presiding over the case is on leave.
Unsavoury comment: Court adjourns Captain Smart's case to February 15
An Accra High Court has adjourned to February 15, 2022, the case in which Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart is charged for allegedly making unsavoury pronouncements that affect the peace and security of the country.
Captain Smart was arrested on December 2, 2021, for allegedly making unsavoury pronouncements.
The Police in a statement said: "he has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act,1960 (Act 29)."
He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety to be justified.
According to a Police statement, the Radio and TV Presenter is expected to report to the police every Tuesday and Friday.
Captain Smart pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act29) when he appeared before Circuit Court 7 on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
