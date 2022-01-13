Unsavoury comment: Court adjourns Captain Smart's case to February 15

Captain Smart was arrested on December 2, 2021, for allegedly making unsavoury pronouncements.

The Police in a statement said: "he has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act,1960 (Act 29)."

He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety to be justified.

According to a Police statement, the Radio and TV Presenter is expected to report to the police every Tuesday and Friday.