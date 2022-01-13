RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Unsavoury comment: Court adjourns Captain Smart's case to February 15

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

An Accra High Court has adjourned to February 15, 2022, the case in which Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart is charged for allegedly making unsavoury pronouncements that affect the peace and security of the country.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart

The Court adjourned the case because the substantive judge presiding over the case is on leave.

Recommended articles

Captain Smart was arrested on December 2, 2021, for allegedly making unsavoury pronouncements.

The Police in a statement said: "he has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act,1960 (Act 29)."

He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety to be justified.

According to a Police statement, the Radio and TV Presenter is expected to report to the police every Tuesday and Friday.

Captain Smart pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act29) when he appeared before Circuit Court 7 on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists on mission to attack Bank of Ghana

Soldiers arrest 6 Western Togoland secessionists as they gather to receive weapons from financier

Hotel owner, 4 others charged with murder of American IG model; granted Ghc500k bail

Hotel owner, 4 others charged with murder of American IG model; granted Ghc500k bail

Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Teacher finds over GH¢6,000 in Ghana Must Go bag and returns it to owner

Teacher Ewuraama