This comes after 193 more COVID-19 cases were recorded, the Ghana Health Service has said.

According to the GHS, its enhanced contact-tracing and testing have led to the discovery of the high cases.

The new cases were from the backlog of 12,000 samples of 57,000 which are being cleared by the various test stations.

"The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing, as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise.

"This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as of 15 April 2020.

"In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been found to be positive.

"This will bring Ghana’s total case count to 834 at the moment", the GHS said.

The GHS noted that "this does not represent new infections that are occurring. It represents results from tests of a backlog of samples".