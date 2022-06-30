Update on injured Police Officers: Number increases to 15, two undergo emergency surgery

We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital.

The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Administration has also disclosed that the alleged offenders arrested during the Arise Ghana demonstration will be prosecuted.

The first day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, of the two-day demonstration by the Arise Ghana group was marred by violent clashes between the Police and the demonstrators.

In commending the demonstrators and security personnel deployed, the Police also maintained that those arrested in connection with disturbances during day one of the demonstration will be made to face justice.

“We are grateful to the general public for their cooperation and understanding in the spite of the inconvenience the demonstration undoubtedly caused them.