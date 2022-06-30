RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Update on injured Police Officers: Number increases to 15, two undergo emergency surgery

Evans Effah

The number of Police Officers who were injured during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration has increased from twelve (12) to fifteen (15).

One of the injured police officers during the Arise Ghana demo on Tuesday.
All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital with two (2) undergoing emergency surgery.

We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital.

The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Administration has also disclosed that the alleged offenders arrested during the Arise Ghana demonstration will be prosecuted.

The first day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, of the two-day demonstration by the Arise Ghana group was marred by violent clashes between the Police and the demonstrators.

In commending the demonstrators and security personnel deployed, the Police also maintained that those arrested in connection with disturbances during day one of the demonstration will be made to face justice.

We are grateful to the general public for their cooperation and understanding in the spite of the inconvenience the demonstration undoubtedly caused them.

“Whilst we continue to register our disappointment at the riotous conduct of the demonstrators on the first day, we commend them for their comportment today which, we hope would provide lessons for the future occasions to help deepen our democratic practices as country,” the police disclosed in a statement signed by Director Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

