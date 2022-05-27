UPNMG presents oxygen cylinder carriers to Peki Government Hospital

As a result, nurses were on some occasions left with no choice but to inconveniently use the faulty carriers to wheel the oxygen cylinders to patients’ bedside, which posed a great risk to them and the patients.

Moved by the risk involved in using the faulty carriers, the District Leadership of the UPNMG sought approval from the Management of the Hospital (who had been trying their best to get the oxygen carriers repaired) before going ahead to repair the damaged equipment to curtail any unsavory future happening.

Presenting the carriers to the Management of the Hospital during a meeting on behalf of the District and Regional Leadership, District PRO Mr. Major Mac Drah outlined the UPNMG’s belief in safety as a shared responsibility.

In furtherance, Mr. Drah explained that the gesture to the Peki Government Hospital is a demonstration of the union’s readiness to collaborate with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to provide a safer and more conducive working environment for nurses and midwives in the country.

The Management of the Hospital were very elated and expressed their profound gratitude to the UPNMG for the gesture.

Receiving the repaired carriers on behalf of the Management, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Daniel Koranteng expressed his utmost gratitude to UPNMG, explaining that the gesture by the UPNMG “is so far, one of a kind by any nursing union during his 5-year stay at the hospital.”

Dr. Koranteng was optimistic that fueled by such grave concern for nurses, midwives and the citizenry, the UPNMG will expand steadily in the district and in the country as a whole.

Dr. Koranteng also assured the UPNMG of Management’s commitment to ensure greater collaboration to improve upon the welfare and safety of nurses and midwives in the facility.

Dr. Koranteng said: “We accept your kind gesture. You [UPNMG] are the people who only don’t promise. You deliver before your promise.”

“We are very grateful. And we also assure you that we’ll take good care of them [the oxygen cylinder carriers] so that your legacy will live with us for a long time.”