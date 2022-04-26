RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Upper East Region: Free SHS students being served 'Gari Fortor' and 'Donkey Saliva'

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Some Senior High Schools in the Upper East Region are complaining over what they consider to be the poor quality of food served at the dining hall.

Gari jollof
Gari jollof

The schools affected in the region include Bolgatanga Senior High School, Zamse Senior High/Technical School, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, Bongo Senior High School, and Zuarungu Senior High/Technical School.

According to the students, 'Gari Jollof' and 'Donkey Saliva' are predominantly on their menu.

The students complained and cried that they are tired of the Gari Jollof they are constantly served in the school.

Food for free SHS
Food for free SHS Pulse Ghana

Some of the students who spoke to Accra-based Class FM said although they disapprove of the meals being served to them, they prefer the 'Gari Jollof' to the 'Donkey saliva'.

They said they have complained about the issue many times and the teachers are aware.

'Donkey Saliva' is a mixture of wheat flour, groundnut paste, and other ingredients to form groundnut soup served with plain rice, and the 'Gari Jollof' also known as 'Gari Fortor' is made from Gari and a spicy and flavourful tomato-based stew, mixed together to give a beautiful looking and tasty dish.

School authorities are yet to formally respond to the concerns of the students.

