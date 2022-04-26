Upper East Region: Free SHS students being served 'Gari Fortor' and 'Donkey Saliva'

According to the students, 'Gari Jollof' and 'Donkey Saliva' are predominantly on their menu.

The students complained and cried that they are tired of the Gari Jollof they are constantly served in the school.

Pulse Ghana

Some of the students who spoke to Accra-based Class FM said although they disapprove of the meals being served to them, they prefer the 'Gari Jollof' to the 'Donkey saliva'.

They said they have complained about the issue many times and the teachers are aware.

'Donkey Saliva' is a mixture of wheat flour, groundnut paste, and other ingredients to form groundnut soup served with plain rice, and the 'Gari Jollof' also known as 'Gari Fortor' is made from Gari and a spicy and flavourful tomato-based stew, mixed together to give a beautiful looking and tasty dish.