Upper East Region: Sack non-performing nursing trainees — Health Service Director

According to him, the situation where students were pushed through the system even though they could not pass their semester examinations was unacceptable.

He said any nurse or midwife trainee who could not make the required pass mark must not be considered.

He made this known when addressing nurses and midwives at the regional launch of the International Nurses Day celebration in Navrongo, and said human life was precious and must not be entrusted to the hands of people who were not serious during their training, but found their way out as nurses and midwives.

Dr. Dzotsi said "So, if they don't visit the hospitals, how can they gain practical experience...we need quality and well-trained nurses and midwives to care for the sick in this Region.

"We cannot compromise on quality."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) said it would be campaigning for "Emotional Allowance" due to the nature of its profession.