Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said Ghana’s cybersecurity policy will be reviewed in order to protect citizens, especially children, from online abuse.

She made the announcement during the second day of the National week celebration of the Cyber Security Awareness Month 2019.

The Minister explained that persons who share sexual images on social media would also be penalised.

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

She said government will soon come up with a framework to criminalise such content, while urging citizens to also desist from sharing inappropriate content on social media.

“The Ministry is working with the Attorney General, and Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, among others to come up with the framework on child online development and welfare within the shortest possible time,” Mrs.Owusu-Ekuful.

She emphasised the need to protect children who have become active users of the internet in recent years.

According to her, protecting children has become important because the majority of Ghana’s laws were enacted before child online protection came up.

“Government has increased awareness among children across all the regions and by the end of October, 40 schools would have been reached,” she added.