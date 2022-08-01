Ursula Owusu charging GH¢5 for SIM re-registration on new app illegal – Group

She said the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to queue at any network operator's office.

According to her, "The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances.

"Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge."

However, her announcement has triggered some concerns from Ghanaians to air their views on the development.

The Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers said until Parliament approves such charges, it would be unconstitutional for Ursula Owusu to take such fees.

In a statement issued by its convenor, the former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, it said the surcharge of GH¢5 if collected will be illegal on the part of the Minister.

"The Minister has been an MP for some time and should know what ought to be done to impose fees or charges.

"She has not sought parliamentary approval and has no authority to impose fees or charges without parliamentary approval."

"What is more, the statement continued, the timing is not conducive given the economic hardship in the country.