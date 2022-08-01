RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ursula Owusu charging GH¢5 for SIM re-registration on new app illegal – Group

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A group calling itself Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers has described the GH¢5 charge on persons who use the app to self-register their SIM card as illegal.

Ursula Owusu
Ursula Owusu

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced that a self-service application will be launched on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Recommended articles

She said the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to queue at any network operator's office.

According to her, "The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances.

"Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge."

However, her announcement has triggered some concerns from Ghanaians to air their views on the development.

The Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers said until Parliament approves such charges, it would be unconstitutional for Ursula Owusu to take such fees.

In a statement issued by its convenor, the former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, it said the surcharge of GH¢5 if collected will be illegal on the part of the Minister.

"The Minister has been an MP for some time and should know what ought to be done to impose fees or charges.

"She has not sought parliamentary approval and has no authority to impose fees or charges without parliamentary approval."

"What is more, the statement continued, the timing is not conducive given the economic hardship in the country.

"Secondly, at a time of an economic meltdown where serious governments all over the world are giving their citizens relief packages to ease the burden of the recession, it is disappointing that the Minister will seek to illegally impose a further burden on the already struggling Ghanaian public," it added.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu

Okudzeto Ablakwa celebrates wife as she bags Master's Degree in Law

Ghanaian arrested in US over $5m romance scam

Kenneth Anim: Ghanaian arrested in US over $5m romance scam

Hon. Adwoa Safo

Akufo-Addo sacks Adwoa Safo as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Mobile money booth

MoMo agents plead with gov't to extend SIM card re-registration to January 2023