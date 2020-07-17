In a Facebook post, she said the photo was taken in the year 1985 when she was in her first year in school.

According to her, the photo was culled from a Star Beer advert she starred in, which was produced by Jake Obetsebi Lamptey.

READ ALSO: This quiz will tell who you'll vote for in the 2020 presidential election

The photo shows a young Ursula smiling and in a nice African print, as she held a glass of beer.

Ursula Owusu's Facebook post

“First year on campus. 1985 at age 21. Star beer advert for lintas, produced by Jake Obetsebi Lamptey!! Memories. Cheers oooo,” she captioned the photo.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the Minister of Communications, attended Labone Senior High School.

She then proceeded to Mfantisman Girls Secondary School to have her sixth form education, before furthering her education at the University of Ghana.

The 55-year-old was called to the bar in 1990 after obtaining an LLB from the Ghana School of Law.