Ursula’s husband has more Filipino employees than Ghanaians at his eye clinic – Kennedy Agyapong

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says the bad work attitude of Ghanaians is the reason why the Ekuful Eye Center has more Filipino employees.

The eye clinic belongs to Ghanaian optician, Samuel Ekuful, who is the husband of Ablekuma West lawmaker, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Speaking on Net2 TV, Mr. Agyapong praised the clinic for its fantastic services, saying he was treated well when he visited the facility.

According to him, the clinic also has more Filipino staff because they have a good working attitude.

He further criticised the poor and lazy work attitude of some Ghanaians at their workplaces, insisting such orientation must change.

“It [Ekuful Eye Clinic] belongs to the husband of Hon Ursula Owusu. It is not only about the equipment but the man’s mindset and the way he is doing the tests is superb. You’d always love to return,” the legislator said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“But I can share one thing that he said that disappointed me. It is still about attitude, he said; Honourable, I am doing this job with Filipinos because Ghanaians will just destroy it.

“It is sad. A beautiful place where you’d be proud to see Ghanaians helping this man to succeed, but he has to use Filipinos. Why? If he doesn’t do that, his work will collapse. So fellow Ghanaians, let us change our orientation,” he added.

