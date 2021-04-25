Ursula’s husband has more Filipino employees than Ghanaians at his eye clinic – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking on Net2 TV, Mr. Agyapong praised the clinic for its fantastic services, saying he was treated well when he visited the facility.

According to him, the clinic also has more Filipino staff because they have a good working attitude.

Pulse Ghana

He further criticised the poor and lazy work attitude of some Ghanaians at their workplaces, insisting such orientation must change.

“It [Ekuful Eye Clinic] belongs to the husband of Hon Ursula Owusu. It is not only about the equipment but the man’s mindset and the way he is doing the tests is superb. You’d always love to return,” the legislator said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“But I can share one thing that he said that disappointed me. It is still about attitude, he said; Honourable, I am doing this job with Filipinos because Ghanaians will just destroy it.