US Ambassador assures of prompt visa appointments for Ghanaian students

Emmanuel Ayamga

The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana has assured that Ghanaian students applying for visas will be granted swift appointments.

Virginia Palmer said the Embassy will do its best to ensure prospective students who want to study in the US do not lag behind due to visa issues.

Speaking at the opening of the 2022 EducationUSA College Fair in Accra, she said renewal of visas can also now be done through email.

“I hope you’ll enjoy the opportunity to explore the educational opportunities offered in the US, the bridges that are built during studies in the US,” Mrs. Palmer said, as quoted by GBC Online.

“When American students come to Ghana they build lifelong bridges that benefit the bilateral relationship for years to come.”

She added: “So if you already had a visa, but your visa has expired, you don’t need to come back to the Embassy, you can just send it to us by mail, and those renewals are very straightforward.’’

“And in terms of the backlog overall, because I know there is a lot of interest in that. I have taken every officer with a Consular commission and put them to work on the visa line, and the Consular Section has opened up lots of appointments for more non-immigrant visas.”

Also in attendance at the Fair was the Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour.

