Professor Brian Dwight Baugus, a US economist has warned Ghana urging the country to be vigilant when signing agreements with China.

According to him, Ghana and China sign agreements in different sectors of their respective economies compared to other African countries adding that some of those agreements have become a liability.

China is currently one of Ghana's largest trading partner.

According to statistics, Ghana's export to China surpassed $1.85 billion in 2018 whereas China-Ghana bilateral exchange reached $6.67 billion in 2017 spanning across various sectors.

With China, for the last three years, Ghana has being its largest trading partner.

Professor Brian Dwight Baugus in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM on the sidelines of a public lecture on Ghana Beyond Aid organized by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) in Koforidua, said "The Chinese presence here, they are working primarily with your government and a lot of prosperity, a lot of money they are bringing is not penetrating into the lower ranks and so…where is that money and what are they spending on or are they investing in businesses, I see a few but most of them seem to be government to government activities so that they can have access to resources that they want."

He added: "They are giving some money to your government to cover for something that maybe they should have done or can’t or would like to do or in some cases in other countries it’s almost like personal bribe.

"This is probably not going to do much good for the people as far as developing their business, developing their prosperity, developing their activities [is concerned]."