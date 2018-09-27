Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October


State Visit US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October

She made this announcement at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump will pay an official visit to Ghana in October.

She will be touring four African countries which includes Ghana.

The other countries she will be visiting on the continent are Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

READ ALSO: Iran says US President 'main culprit' of oil price hikes

She made this announcement at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October play (US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October)

 

The trip, organised by USAID, would be part of her ‘Be Best’ campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.

"October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa: Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt,” she said.

“I am so proud of the work this administration is doing through USAID and others, and look forward to the opportunity to take the message of my Be Best campaign to many of the countries and children throughout Africa,” she added.

In Ghana, she said USAID programs have focused on healthcare; in Malawi, on education as key to combating poverty; and in Kenya on programs including early childhood education, wildlife preservation and HIV prevention.

The White House said the trip would take place in the first week of October, and focus on maternal and newborn care in hospitals, education for children, the culture and history of each country, and how the United States is supporting them on their journey to self-reliance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe
Findings: Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President Findings Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President
Special Prosecutor: 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Expired Goods: NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items Expired Goods NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items
Foreign Aid: Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
Expired Foods Saga: NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby

Recommended Videos

Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service
Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
3 Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve,...bullet
4 Assault Charge Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagersbullet
5 Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah...bullet
6 Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal...bullet
7 Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were...bullet
8 Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for...bullet
9 Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with...bullet
10 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

Justice VCRAC Crabbe
Last Journey Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to be laid to rest October 4
Protest Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads
Honour Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award
Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
Greenlight Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
X
Advertisement