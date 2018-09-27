US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October

news

First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump will pay an official visit to Ghana in October.

She will be touring four African countries which includes Ghana.

The other countries she will be visiting on the continent are Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

She made this announcement at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The trip, organised by USAID, would be part of her ‘Be Best’ campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.

"October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa: Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt,” she said.

“I am so proud of the work this administration is doing through USAID and others, and look forward to the opportunity to take the message of my Be Best campaign to many of the countries and children throughout Africa,” she added.

In Ghana, she said USAID programs have focused on healthcare; in Malawi, on education as key to combating poverty; and in Kenya on programs including early childhood education, wildlife preservation and HIV prevention.

The White House said the trip would take place in the first week of October, and focus on maternal and newborn care in hospitals, education for children, the culture and history of each country, and how the United States is supporting them on their journey to self-reliance.