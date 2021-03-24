The equipment has been installed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Sullivan said that the growth of the aviation sector in Ghana has increased the importance of aviation security, screening, and information sharing noting, “The airport security training and equipment program underscores the robust security cooperation between the United States and Ghana.”

The equipment commissioned includes one body scanner and nine explosives and narcotics trace detectors at the passenger checkpoint for outbound flights inside Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3

In addition to the state-of-the-art screening technology, the U.S. government has committed to deliver best practices in airport security management and related operator training for the donated equipment.

Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana

Ambassador Sullivan presented the equipment to the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Martha Pobee.

The Anti-terrorism Assistance (ATA) Program was established in 1983, it is the US Government’s premier counterterrorism training and equipment provider for foreign law enforcement agencies.

The program receives funding and policy guidance from the Bureau of Counterterrorism and is administered by the Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Training Directorate.