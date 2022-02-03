RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

U.S President Joe Biden appoints Dr. Nduom's son to lead fight against cancer

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has honoured the son of Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Presidento Joe Biden with Dr Edjah Nduom
Presidento Joe Biden with Dr Edjah Nduom

Joe Biden has recognised the contribution of the famous neurosurgeon in the USA, Dr. Edjah Nduom, and appointed him to lead the fight against cancer.

Speaking at the launch of the federal Cancer Moonshot Research Programme on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Biden said "Doctor, I love you"

He said the goal of the programme was to cut cancer’s death rates by at least 50% and to improve the experiences of those battling it. He called the initiative a "presidential priority" and said its goals were achievable thanks to scientific breakthroughs during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, "Just as we harnessed science to develop cutting-edge COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, we will bring a sense of urgency in the fight against cancer."

On the part of Dr. Nduom, he introduced Joe Biden's announcement at the White House as a call on him in the country's "patient advocate-in-chief".

Dr Edjah Nduom
Dr Edjah Nduom Pulse Ghana

"From my vantage point, as a neurosurgeon scientist, constantly thinking of ways to treat cancer patients, to fight cancer, and seeing countless patients every year, I can confidently say this is the most exciting moment in history of our field," he stated.

Dr. Edjah Nduom is a neurosurgeon in the United States of America. He is the first black to chair the Young Neurosurgeons Committee of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

He completed his neurosurgical residency training with the Department of Neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia in 2013.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 2002 and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006, winning many awards over his academic career.

He has authored or co-authored 8 peer-reviewed manuscripts regarding the care of neurosurgical patients, as well as three book chapters and serves as a reviewer for neuro-oncology journals.

He currently sits on the Young Neurosurgeons Committee of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

