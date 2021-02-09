According to them, this development is not good for Ghana's enviable democracy.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Minority Leader Haruna Idrissu therefore called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure that this practice stops immediately.

He questioned why the police who are responsible for the protection of persons and properties have been sidelined.

Recently, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo alleged that some soldiers are even used for fufu pounding at the homes of political appointees.

“On this crusade, I’ve just been told that some soldiers actually pound fufu in the homes of some civilian appointees. What a way to decimate the image of our most disciplined institution! Do we have an army commander in Ghana?” Professor Gyampo wrote on Facebook attracting a lot of reactions.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

His advocacy follows the controversy that was triggered by a viral photo of a soldier in uniform carrying the bag of Frank Davies, a member of the legal team of President Akufo-Addo to court.

“Defending the territorial integrity of any country does not include body-guarding civilian appointees," Gyampo stated. "We have no business civilianizing our soldiers. It would come back to haunt us."

The military high command has not made any statement as to whether the claim by Professor Gyampo is true and whether or not it has come to its attention, and more importantly, what they are doing about it if they don’t approve of the development.