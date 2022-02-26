UTAG Strike: Majority of lecturers from 6 public universities vote against suspension of strike

According to the votes collated from these six public universities, an overwhelming majority of the lecturers do not want UTAG to suspend its nationwide strike.

How the six university lecturers voted

At the University of Ghana, 596 lecturers voted against the suspension, while 127 voted to accept the suspension of the strike.

At the University of Education, Winneba, 68 lecturers voted against the suspension of the strike, while 60 lecturers accepted the suspension of the strike by the National Executive Committee of UTAG.

147 lecturers at the University of Energy and Natural Resources voted against the suspension, while 63 voted in favour of the suspension of the strike. At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), 654 lecturers voted against the suspension of the strike, while 211 voted in favour of same.

Finally, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, 107 lecturers voted against the suspension of the strike, while 63 voted in support of the suspension.