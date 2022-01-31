UTAG Strike: Public universities face closure

According to a provision in the regulations governing public universities, it states where there are no teaching activities for 31 days after academic activities are to resume, the school must be closed down.

The President of the University of Ghana branch of the Association, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan noted that the decision by the court on the 3rd of February will give a clear indication of what will follow.

“The decision to close down the university will be that of the management of the university. There is an underwritten rule that after 31 days into the commencement of lectures, if nothing happens, then the universities must shut down. The essence is of course because of the cost to the university. As for UTAG, we have been taken to court by the NLC and on Thursday we will make an appearance and that will determine the next line of action,” he explained.