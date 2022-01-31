RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

UTAG Strike: Public universities face closure

Evans Annang

Public universities across the country are likely to be closed due to the prolonged strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

University of Ghana, Legon campus

The strike, which enters its fourth week from today is likely to affect the university calendar.

According to a provision in the regulations governing public universities, it states where there are no teaching activities for 31 days after academic activities are to resume, the school must be closed down.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) recently sued the University Teachers Association of Ghana for continuing with the nationwide strike, indicating that the industrial action is illegal.

The President of the University of Ghana branch of the Association, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan noted that the decision by the court on the 3rd of February will give a clear indication of what will follow.

Established in 1952, KNUST is one of the best universities in Ghana Pulse Ghana

“The decision to close down the university will be that of the management of the university. There is an underwritten rule that after 31 days into the commencement of lectures, if nothing happens, then the universities must shut down. The essence is of course because of the cost to the university. As for UTAG, we have been taken to court by the NLC and on Thursday we will make an appearance and that will determine the next line of action,” he explained.

The strike by UTAG is to demand better conditions of service, which university teachers have been pursuing for years now.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

