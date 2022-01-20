RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

UTAG strike: We want the cash, not meetings – Ransford Gyampo tells gov't

Kojo Emmanuel

The Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has expressed worry about the government's posture of handling the strike actions by the teacher unions in the country.

He said the National Labour Commission (NLC) has demonstrated bad faith in its handling of labour issues.

Professor Gyampo in a Facebook post stated that government cannot continuously use meetings as smokescreens to prove that it was working to get UTAG to call off its industrial action.

According to him, "Meetings that cannot commit the government to honor its obligations towards us in improving our Conditions of Service are inconsequential" adding that "We need cash, we don't need meetings."

UTAG embarked on the industrial action on Monday, January 10, 2022, citing the government's failure to adhere to a roadmap on conditions of service that both parties had agreed on.

After a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Thursday, the strike by UTAG was declared illegal.

According to the NLC, the Association did not follow the laid down procedures in declaring the strike. UTAG was therefore directed to resume work.

But the directive has fallen on deaf ears as UTAG is yet to call off its industrial action after the NLC order.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

