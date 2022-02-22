UTAG temporarily calls off nationwide strike

On February 15, the court granted an interlocutory injunction against UTAG’s industrial action after an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The NLC dragged UTAG to court after attempts to have UTAG call off its strike failed.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022, over government’s failure to review their conditions of service since 2017.

Prior to this, meetings held between the leadership of UTAG, Parliament’s Education Committee, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Education Minister and the Labour Minister last week had ended inconclusively.

UTAG wants government to restore their 2012 conditions of service, which pegged the monthly income of entry-level lecturers at $2,084.

The Association has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

The decision leaves students with some optimism as their academic work is expected to resume.

Per the statement, UTAG has agreed to heed the advice of the eminent leaders, the Select Committee on Education and the court ruling to suspend our strike action…”