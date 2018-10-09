Pulse.com.gh logo
Valerie Sawyerr runs to court over 'stinking' Ghana Gas audit report


Valerie Sawyerr has filed a suit at the High Court seeking to quash the Forensic Audit report.

  • Published:
A former Chief of Staff in the John Mahama administration has dragged the Attorney General and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to court over a Cabinet-sanctioned audit of the financial of six state institutions.

Dr Valerie Sawyerr, who is also a former board member of Ghana Gas Company Limited -- which the report alleged could not account for some purchased helicopters -- has said the allegations are unfounded.

She has, however, filed a suit at the High Court seeking to quash the Forensic Audit report.

She is seeking "A declaration that the Audit Report completed and submitted to the 2nd Respondent was made in breach of the rule of natural justice, audi alteram partem.

READ MORE: Mahama consoles Alban Bagbin's family

"A declaration that the Audit Report which implicated me, as a former board member of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, was done in breach of my right to administrative justice and my right to a fair hearing.

"A declaration that the Audit Report which implicated me, as a former board member of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, contravenes Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution."

She, therefore, asks the Court to quash the report, its findings, observations and recommendations.

"An order of Certiorari bringing up into this Court for purposes of being quashed and quashing the Audit Report which was completed and submitted to the 2nd Respondent, and which implicated me as a former board member of Ghana National Gas Company Limited," the writ added.

Audit report

The forensic audit, initiated by the Cabinet Committee Responsible for the Coordination of Forensic Audits and conducted by Morrison and Associates revealed gross procurement irregularities amounting to $137,861,127.15 at the Ghana National Gas Company during the erstwhile administration of John Mahama.

The forensic audit showed that helicopters purchased from China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) by Ghana Gas "have never been used for purpose of its purchase."

As a result of this, according the report, a "financial loss to the state" to the tune of $54,800,000 was caused.

READ MORE: Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promises

According to the report, this incident happened when Dr Kwesi Botchwey was the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Gas Company, with Dr Valerie Sawyerr, Mr. Eric Yankah, Thomas Manu, and the former CEO George Sipa-Adjah Yankey as members of the board.

The report also stated that the equipment for the helicopters worth $5,958,366.76 “were not delivered even though it was part of the contract price."

"Abnitio training cost not fully utilized for its intended purpose" amounts to $300,000, making a total of $61,058,366.756, the auditors stated.

The report also revealed that procurement breaches worth $34,451,650.22 and $42,351,110.17 in contracts with Memphis Metropolitan Limited and Kingspok Company Limited respectively.

