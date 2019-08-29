VEEP delivers on promise of ambulances for the people of Cheriponi and Saboba

The donation is in fulfillment of a promise made by the Vice President to the people during his Ramadan tour to the regions this year.

The ambulances are to serve as community hearse for the Muslim communities in these two districts.

The District Chief Executives of both Saboba and Cheriponi made the presentation on behalf of Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

The Chiefs, Imams and the people thanked the Vice President for addressing one of their most critical needs.