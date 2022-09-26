Veep, Dr. Bawumia to commission Cape Coast roads today

The president declared 2020, and 2021 as the year of roads as part of his plans to address the bad road network in the country during his inaugural speech at the Fore Court of Parliament Nana Addo, said the year 2020 was declared the year of roads which saw a major improvement of the road networks in every part of the country, however, there is still a lot more work to be done to improve the flow of road traffic in Ghana.

“Many roads were constructed at a faster pace than before and yes, there are still many more kilometers to construct. We defined last year as the year of roads.

“This year will be the second year of roads as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficits of our road infrastructure,” he added.