He said though there was an inscription of Ghana Police on the vehicle, his investigations revealed that it does not belong to them.

Ambrose Dery made this revelation when he took his turn on the opening day of the proceedings of the commission of enquiry tasked to investigate the incident.

The Commission, which is being led by Justice Emile Short, was constituted by Vice President Dr. Bawumia last week.

On 31st January, masked security men purportedly to be National Security operatives shot and injured seven supporters of the NDC during the by-election.

Ambrose Dery also stated that the masked men weren't deployed by the Ghana Police Service.

The Commission of Enquiry also has Professor Henrietta Bonsu and former IGP Patrick Acheampong as members.