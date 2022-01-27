RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah joins Adom Otchere’s GACL board

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has been sworn in as board member of the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited
Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited

Mr. Yeboah, who’s popularly known as ‘Writer’ joins the Board as two-time member of Ghana Free Zones Board and he will be joined by Mr. Kwadwo Egyir-Danso.

Recommended articles

They were sworn in by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli in Accra today.

The inclusion of Mr. Yeboah and Mr. Egyir-Danso brings the total number of board members to nine (9).

A seven-member board, chaired by ace journalist Paul Adom-Otchere was inaugurated in November, 2021 to steer the affairs of the company.

Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited
Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited Pulse Ghana

In his address, the deputy minister reminded the board that they should support the management and ensure that the policy directives of the ministry are implemented. He promised the ministry’s support to the board and wished them well.

The board chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere thanked the minister for the composition of the board which he says retains all the necessary expertise to ensure the success of the company.

Below is the full list of the Board Members

Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited
Board of Ghana Airport Company Limited Pulse Ghana

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Apiate Disaster: I did not collide with explosives truck – ‘Aboboyaa’ driver speaks

Apiate explosion

Western Region: Scores feared dead after huge explosion at Bogoso

Gas explosion (File photo)

Policewoman killed in renewed violence in Bawku

The deceased

6 disasters that occurred in the history of Ghana from 2001 to 2022

June 3 fire and flood disaster