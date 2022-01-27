Mr. Yeboah, who’s popularly known as ‘Writer’ joins the Board as two-time member of Ghana Free Zones Board and he will be joined by Mr. Kwadwo Egyir-Danso.
Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah joins Adom Otchere’s GACL board
President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has been sworn in as board member of the Ghana Airport Company Limited.
They were sworn in by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli in Accra today.
The inclusion of Mr. Yeboah and Mr. Egyir-Danso brings the total number of board members to nine (9).
A seven-member board, chaired by ace journalist Paul Adom-Otchere was inaugurated in November, 2021 to steer the affairs of the company.
In his address, the deputy minister reminded the board that they should support the management and ensure that the policy directives of the ministry are implemented. He promised the ministry’s support to the board and wished them well.
The board chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere thanked the minister for the composition of the board which he says retains all the necessary expertise to ensure the success of the company.
Below is the full list of the Board Members
