Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited was awarded the contract last year to test passengers following the reopening of the airport in the wake of the pandemic.

However, so far, all the Ministerial nominees who have appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee have denied knowledge of the content of the contract.

The Minister-designates for Health, Foreign Affairs, National Security, Justice and Gender have all failed to explain how the contract was sourced.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Reacting to this, Mr. Ablakwa, who is a member of the Appointments Committee, said the Ministerial nominees appear to be fleeing from the details of the contract.

“Why has this become the world’s biggest mystery?” the North Tongu MP said on Citi TV’s Point of View programme.

“Why has it become like a plague that no one wants to go near? Everyone is fleeing. Let us see what the procurement processes are. Where is the contract? Let’s see it and the terms of it.”

In his view, the contact looks fishy and “the whole framework model is wrong with the mindset of profiteering.”

He noted that, rather than awarding a contract to a firm with no track record, the government should have invested in the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to conduct the testing at the airport.

“The solutions of Frontiers not having a track record was available on the shelves and could be sold. This was a golden opportunity to support Noguchi to build capacity,” he stated.

“We will keep repeating and putting this question to the nominees. We have said in Parliament to have the contract because by law we carry oversight, but everyone is running away. We must know what is going on,” he added.