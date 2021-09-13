Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s loses mum

Hajia Bawumia’s late husband, the statesman Mumuni Bawumia, was a founder member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP), one of the groupings that came together to form the United Party, a precursor of the present-day NPP.

Mumuni Bawumia also served as the chairman of the Council of State under President Jerry John Rawlings between 1992 and 2000, the first eight years of the Fourth Republic. A teacher and lawyer, he was also paramount chief of Kperiga in the Northern Region.