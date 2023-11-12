Victims of flooding need livelihood restoration and resettlement – Central Tongu MP

Pulse Ghana

Led by IJM Ghana Country Director, Anita Budu, the team’s visit was also to donate relief items to affected areas in the district identified by the district’s Department of Social Welfare.

Speaking in the company of the DCE of Central Tongu, Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the Central Tongu MP expressed appreciation to the IJM team and went on to reckon that the disaster response is moving into another stage where the focus would be on livelihood restoration and resettlement.

He remarked, “You know a lot of people have lost their buildings, they are broken, they have collapsed all over, and those that are even there and are in the river will automatically have integrity problems.”

The MP made this remark on the back of admonishing district DSW and NADMO officers to ration supplies in all the five district holding centres, as the road to recovery was a long one.

Hon. Hottordze further stated that, “It’s a big task…because very soon they will be asked to bring their children to school. Nobody will say that ‘look, these people were flooded so they shouldn’t pay their children’s school fees.”

The member of the Health Committee of Parliament continued that, “Very soon they’ll be asked to pay examination fees, where will they get it because their livelihoods are lost. So, we must be moving to another level. So with the food stuff, whatever comes, lets ration it so that it would take them for some time.”

