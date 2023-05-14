Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Victims of the Weija-Gbawe drowning laid to rest

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The nine pupils who met their untimely death on the Weija estuary when their boat capsized have been laid to rest today, May 14.

Weija Gbawe Drowning
Weija Gbawe Drowning

The unfortunate incident occurred on May, 10 when nine schoolchildren were traveling and got drowned at Wiaboman.

Recommended articles

Their bodies were laid at the Bortianor Palace Park for a final farewell from friends and family

There has been a similar incident at Atigagorrne/Wayokope, on January 25, where 8 pupils drowned.

It is said that many schoolchildren living in island communities travel on water long distances to school without life jackets.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mahama vs Duffuor

NDC Presidential Primaries in limbo as EC pulls out over injunction by Dr. Duffuor

UDS-building cave in

Building under construction at UDS City Campus collapses

Old Bortianor church collapses

7 critically injured as church building collapses at Old Bortianor

Dominic Fobih and his wife

This is not my 9th marriage and my wife is 31 years – Prof. Fobih clears the air