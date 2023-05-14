The unfortunate incident occurred on May, 10 when nine schoolchildren were traveling and got drowned at Wiaboman.
Victims of the Weija-Gbawe drowning laid to rest
The nine pupils who met their untimely death on the Weija estuary when their boat capsized have been laid to rest today, May 14.
Their bodies were laid at the Bortianor Palace Park for a final farewell from friends and family
There has been a similar incident at Atigagorrne/Wayokope, on January 25, where 8 pupils drowned.
It is said that many schoolchildren living in island communities travel on water long distances to school without life jackets.
