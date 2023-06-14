ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: Angry Ashaiman residents chase out MCE over poor road network

Evans Annang

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere has been chased out by his residents at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region for poor road network within the constituency .

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
Adjei Kojo death-trap roads

The MCE visited the district to discuss concerns that had an impact on their economy.

Recommended articles

However, when they saw the MCE, irate residents who were reportedly dissatisfied with his performance began verbally attacking him.

The MCE was attacked by irate locals who were upset about the area's inadequate road system and hurled different objects at him.

It took his security detail to diffuse the situation and remove him.

ADVERTISEMENT

They accused the MCE of doing little to advance the neighborhood's social and infrastructure development and pressed him to name just one social intervention program he had implemented since taking office.

"We thought that Albert Boakye Okyere is coming to relieve us of our burdens but our assessments and evaluations of his performance show clearly that he is not cut for the job,'' the residents said

Watch Full Video Here..

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Everything I’ve done is in the interest of Ghanaians’ – Prof Frimpong Boateng

German gov't honors Prof. Frimpong Boateng for his fight against galamsey

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list

Prostitutes

Eastern Region: Over 50 commercial sex workers arrested

Nurses

Examination malpractice: 20 students of Yendi Health Assistance Training School suspended