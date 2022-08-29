Video: Atimpoku Shell Station caught selling adulterated fuel

According to the narration in the video, this Shell Station was shockingly selling fuel made up of about 50% water to unsuspecting customers

The lawmaker called on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to shut down the fuel station and conduct investigations into the matter.

Mr. Dafeamekpor wrote, “In spite of the high-profit margins made by fuel stations, they still fleece our people. The Shell Service Station at Atimpoku was caught dispensing a mixture of fuel and water to unsuspecting vehicle owners over the weekend. NPA must close down the place & investigate this fraud”

In a related development, the NPA in the Volta Region confiscated some petroleum products believed to be smuggled into the country.

The swoop was carried out by NPA Volta Regional office in collaboration with the Intelligence department in Accra, Wudoaba and Aflao in both Ketu South and North Municipalities.