Video: Flood destroys roads in Kaneshie

In addition, several people were trapped in their homes as they could not step out due to the volume of water and the magnitude of the current.

The situation culminated in heavy traffic jams in most areas.

Some of the affected areas included Alajo in the Ayawaso East municipality, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area in the Okaikoi South municipality, Adabraka Sahara in the Korle-Klottey municipality, the Kaneshie First Light area, Sakaman, North Kaneshie, Awoshie, Achimota, and Odorkor.

The floods resulted in heavy traffic on the roads and passengers were also spotted stranded at various bus stops waiting for vehicles to be transported to their various destinations.