RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: Watch how the police busted some fraudsters allegedly recruiting for the Ghana Fire Service

Authors:

Evans Annang

A team of personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have arrested some imposters allegedly recruiting for the service.

Fraudsters arrested
Fraudsters arrested

The syndicate, made up of about 10 members, were arrested during the swoop at a hotel in Lapaz in Accra.

Recommended articles

In a video published on the official Facebook page of GNFS, some prospective applicants, about a hundred in number, gathered at Day and Night Hotel at Abeka Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, going through what was supposed to be a recruitment process in the early hours of Friday, January 14, 2022.

Some of the applicants told the Fire Service Officials that they have paid money to the tune of GHC7,000 or more to the fraudsters.

“I don’t know why they are all running,” a young lady was heard in the video telling the Fire Service officials.

Watch the arrests in the video below:

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists on mission to attack Bank of Ghana

File photo: Officers of Western Togoland 'secessionists' group

Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

Use gong gongs and talking drums if you don’t want your sims registered – NCA lawyer blasts critics

Suspend the SIM registration now; it’s risky – Former NIA boss warns