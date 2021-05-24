Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Speaking in Twi, the legislator mentioned the name of one Ansu Gyaebour, a resident of Kumasi, as the killer of the late journalist.

“He is in Kumasi. His name is Ansu Gyeabour. It is the same police who revealed his name to me and showed me a picture of him,” Mr Agyapong told New York-based Adinkra TV in an interview.

“He killed Ahmed Suale,” he insisted, adding: “It’s been over a year now since the police disclosed that information to me and my name is out there."

“He is a tall guy,” he noted.

Since the killing of Ahmed Suale in January 2019, Kennedy Agyapong has been linked to the act, owing to the fact that not long before the gruesome murder of the journalist, he had mentioned Ahmed’s name as one of the people working with Anas.

He is also accused of blowing the cover of the undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.