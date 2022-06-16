VIDEO: Krobo residents demonstrate against prepaid metres

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced the installation of prepaid meters in houses within the Krobo area in the Eastern Region accompanied by over 20 military and police personnel.

According to the group, prepaid meters cannot be accepted in the area while there is an unresolved impasse over billing.

The group told the media that ECG must scrap all outstanding arrears of customers in the Krobo area and sit with the people on the way forward.

The group is therefore demanding that “prepaid metering within the Krobo states must stop immediately”.

He said Krobos were not paid compensation when Akosombo and Kpone dams were constructed also the VRA Resettlement fund is not being utilized to the benefit of the affected Communities hence must be investigated.

Watch the full video below;